Haryana Police Use Water-cannons On Farmers Marching To Delhi; SAD Cries 'Punjab Cut-off'

More than 1.5 months after the Centre passed the three Farm Acts, Punjab farmers clashed with police in Kurukshetra again on Wednesday. With several farm unions still protesting, Haryana police used water cannons to stop farmers from Punjab proceed with their march to Delhi. The state government has already sealed its borders with Punjab on November 26, 27 in anticipation of the farmers' protest. Centre has held two rounds of talks with Farm unions in Delhi which have been inconclusive and has agreed to hold next round of talks.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Ahmed Patel passes away; India's caseload at 92,22,216

Haryana govt water-cannons farmers

#WATCH | Haryana: Police use water cannon to disperse farmers who have gathered in Kurukshetra to proceed to Delhi to stage a demonstration. pic.twitter.com/Qpc2ETQ8q7 — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2020

Haryana farmers & police engage in showdown amid 'Delhi Chalo' march; force highway open

Punjab farmers' 'Chalo Delhi' protest

Meanwhile, Punjab farmers have been marching from Ludhiana towards Delhi, in a bid to camp infront of the parliament. Haryana government have made elaborate security arrangements to maintain law and order with police teams been deployed in the border areas of Faridabad. Slamming the Haryana government, Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said that it was an attempt to 'cut Punjab off from the rest of the country'. Recently, Centre commenced rail services from and to Punjab because the farmers' unions have decided to lift rail blockades completely, after talks with Punjab CM Amarinder Singh.

"We're against recent farm laws. Our slogan is 'ghera dalo, dera dalo' which is what we'll do in Delhi. We've water tankers, will sleep in trolleys, also carrying a month's ration," said a member.

By stopping Punjabi farmers from peacefully exercising democratic rights, Centre is repeating 1982 when the Akalis were stopped from entering Delhi to protest. Painful history must not be forced to repeat itself.#FarmersProtest#AntiFarmerActs — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) November 25, 2020

Previously on September 10, farmers had blocked the national highway, pelted stones on the police personnel manning the barriers in Kurukshetra. Haryana Police booked state BKU chief Gurnam Singh Charuni and 300 unidentified people for damaging public property and violating prohibitory orders. Farmers allege that these laws are "anti-farmers" and will "destroy voice of farmers and leave them at the mercy of market forces", inspite of PM Modi assuring that Minimum Sale price will exist.

Farmers' march: Haryana borders with Punjab to remain sealed on Nov 26, 27

What are the Farm Laws?

As the country opened up after lockdown, the Centre promulgated three ordinances affecting agriculture. Agriculture foodstuff including cereals, edible oils, oilseeds, pulses, onions, and potato are to be deregulated while stock limits were to be imposed only under extreme conditions, under the amendment to the Essential Commodities act. The Farmers' produce trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act was to enable better price realisation for farmers by attracting investments - making agriculture sector competitive. Under the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm services ordinance, 2020, it provided a framework for the protection and empowerment of farmers with reference to the sale and purchase of farm products overriding all state APMC laws. State governments in Punjab, Rajasthan have passed laws annulling the Centre's laws.

Indian Railways to resume services in Punjab, confirms Piyush Goyal as 'Rail Roko' ends