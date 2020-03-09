Kerala Tracing Contacts Of More People After Six COVID-19 Cases Confirmed In State

Kerala authorities are aggressively tracing the contact of persons who may have come in contact with those found positive for Coronavirus, to contain the further spread of the disease as six people have been diagnosed with the deadly virus in the state.

Health Minister KK Shailaja said on Monday that the contact tracing has progressed as health officials have already tracked down 150 people who were in contact with those infected with COVID-19. She added that more contacts need to be traced as those who had the travel history from Italy did not report about the same to Health authorities despite repeated requests.

Of the 150 people traced, 58 people were in direct contact with infect persons. The reports of those tested with symptoms of the virus are awaited. The Kerala health department has asked all passengers who boarded Venice to Doha flight QR 126 on February 28 and Doha to Kochi flight QR 514 on February 29 to report to health authorities immediately.

3-year-old boy tests positive for Coronavirus in Kerala

A three-year-old child in Kerala, who had recently travelled to Italy, tested positive for Coronavirus earlier on Monday. The child has been kept in the isolation ward at Ernakulam Medical College. According to reports, the child had travelled to Italy along with his parents and had returned on March 7. The family was kept in quarantine in a hospital where the child developed the symptoms.

Five COVID-19 cases were reported from the Pathanamthitta district in Kerala on Sunday, while one from the Ernakulam district on Monday, taking the total number of active coronavirus cases in the state to six. Three cases from Kerala reported in January have been discharged.

Pathanamthitta district shuts down schools, colleges

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, Pathanamthitta administration on Sunday informed that all educational institutes in Kerala district will remain closed for three days. According to reports, Pathanamthitta District Collector issued an order on March 8 that stated that all Angadwadis, schools, colleges, polytechnic colleges will remain closed from March 9 to March 11.

The order also stated that examinations scheduled for Tuesday in the state will not be postponed. Students showing coronavirus symptoms will, however, not be permitted to write exams, the order read.

As per reports, face masks and sanitizers will be provided at the government schools by the parents-teachers association, while private school authorities will have to provide for these in their respective schools.

The total number of persons affected by COVID-19 in India has risen to 43 as of March 9. The deadly coronavirus has claimed the lives of more than 3300 people globally.

(With inputs from ANI)