Kerala Aims To Produce 20,000 Blockchain Experts In 2 Years: State IT Secy

Kerala will produce 20,000 blockchain professionals in the next two years announced its state Information Technology Secretary as India gears up for a huge disruption in the internet space. Secretary M Sivasankar was in Kochi to inaugurate the second edition of the two-day conclave – 'BlockHashLive 2019' which began on Thursday.

"The coming two years are crucial for us as we plan to produce 20,000 blockchain experts. The emphasis is on enhancing the quality of manpower steered by young startup companies. This is a great opportunity for us to build expertise in next-generation technology and knowledge sharing," M Sivasankar said.

READ | Kerala Opens World’s First Marine Cemetery In Kozhikode

BlockHashLive 2019

'BlockHashLive 2019' was organised by the Kerala Blockchain Academy (KBA) in association with Allianz Technology, India. The event saw industry leaders making a strong case for leveraging the potential of blockchain technology for the public through capacity building and promoting research, development and entrepreneurship. Top civil servants, including M Sivasankar, were in a panel discussion on the topic – Blockchain for Governance.

READ | Video Of Kerala Man Trying To Rescue Snake Goes Viral, Netizens Laud His Effort

Promising tech

"Blockhash Live has been a great learning platform for us. We use this platform to check what we have achieved, our learning and future footprint," Sivasankar said. Blockchain technology, first pioneered by cryptocurrency Bitcoin, is a promising, new-age cutting edge technological innovation. It provides a tamper-proof and immutable data storage system and transparency in digital applications. "Blockchain Technology has the potential to disrupt business domains such as cybersecurity, banking services, insurance, trade finance and retail by performing quicker, secure and transparent transactions," added M Sivashanker.

READ | Kerala Minister: State Has No Issues Looking Into 'AP Disha Act' For Safety Of Women

Speaking in the same event, Saji Gopinath, Director, Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management, Kerala (IIITM-K), emphasized the importance of bringing together blockchain experts across the world to discuss the business potential of this new-age technology. Dignitaries at the inauguration spoke about the significance of the blockchain system in various industries with collaborative opportunities in leveraging the technology for the public good and positioning Kerala as the country's blockchain hub.

(With PTI inputs)

READ | Kerala Gay Couple Wanted To Show It Was 'normal' After Pre-wedding Shoot Creates Stir