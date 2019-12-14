Kerala Minister: State Has No Issues Looking Into 'AP Disha Act' For Safety Of Women

On Saturday, Kerala Minister for Health and Social Welfare K.K. Shailaja spoke on the AP Disha Act saying that the state has no problem in looking into the bill. The Andhra Pradesh Criminal Law (Amendment) 2019 Bill, christened ''AP Disha Act'' mandates the disposal of cases of atrocities against women within 21 days. The legislation is an amendment to the AP Criminal Law. As per the law, the investigation is expected to be completed in 7 working days and trial shall be completed in 14 working days.

K. K. Shailaja noted that laws in Kerala are already tough and only a question of implementing those laws existed. She asserted that Kerala dosn't have any problem looking into what the new law by Andhra Pradesh has to offer. She reportedle said that 'it will be done and then will see.'

What is 'AP Disha Act'?

The Y. S. Jaganmohan Reddy-led government has prescribed exclusively the death penalty for rape crimes where adequate conclusive evidence is found. The fresh law, 'AP Disha Act' has been christened in the memory of the veterinary doctor, who was abducted, gang-raped, killed and burned recently on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The existing judgment period as per the Nirbhaya Act, 2013 and Criminal Amendment Act, 2018 is 4 months.

The law was enacted to deal with crimes against women and for speedy justice wherever there is conclusive evidence. Under the proposed AP Disha Act, the death penalty has been prescribed for rape. YSRCP women legislators and ministers have hailed this move by symbolically tying Rakhi to Andhra CM Jagan Reddy to thank him for this legislation. The delegation led by Deputy CM Pushpa Srivani included Home Minister Sucharitha, Minister Thanetti Vanitha, APIIC chairman Roja and other women legislators.

