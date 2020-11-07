Kerala: Businessman Pledges Rs 500cr To Chottanikkara Amma Temple; Board Seeks HC's Nod

In a bid to improve the infrastructure of the decade-old Chottanikkara Bhagavathy temple, a Bangalore-based businessman Shravan has pledged Rs 500 crores. The Cochin Devaswom Board that manages the temple has decided to seek the nod of Kerala High Court owing to the huge amount involved.

The aim is to reconstruct the temple with architectural brilliance as well as develop the surroundings into a temple city. The proposal was submitted almost a year back, but was delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic as well as other complex procedures.

The Devaswom Board secretary V A Sheeja said that the board was yet to take a final decision on the matter and it was seeking legal opinion. According to sources, any development works above Rs. 20 lakh using the Devaswom Board's funds require the nod of a Devaswom and the HC nod.

READ: In Mathura twist, accused man who offered Namaz at temple also took part in anti-CAA stir

READ: Protest at Tulja Bhavani temple 'deferred' after police action

Shravan had visited the temple four years back as advised by his guru and thereafter he got much fortune in business. Speaking to a news daily, Shravan said that he was mainly into gold, diamond, and rare metals trading by associating with a Mumbai-based firm and was also setting up a jewel shop at Bengaluru. He was also into the construction and interior design business in Bengaluru.

Chottanikkara Bhagavathy temple is one of the major worship centres in Kerala. A two-phase development work has been proposed. The preliminary project was prepared by BR Ajith Associates, Ernakulam.

As per sources, the renovation includes the construction of a ring road around the temple, east and west-facing gopurams, a sewage treatment plant, renovation of parking grounds, new annadana mandapam (feeding hall), renovation of Onakuttichira Temple, and construction of a guesthouse.

READ: Amit Shah visits Dakshineswar Kali Temple, urges people to restore pride of West Bengal

READ: Kamala Harris posters & prayers dot ancestral Tamil Nadu village on US election D-day