Kerala Chief Minister In Trouble? 'CMO Team Fully Aware' Of Gold Smuggling, Swapna Admits

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's former principal secretary M Sivasankar and his team in the CMO was fully aware of the gold smuggling and other electronics items smuggled through the diplomatic channel, admitted Swapna Suresh. The confession was in an affidavit submitted by the Enforcement Directorate to the principal sessions court in Kochi.

Swapna Suresh, accused number 2 in the Enforcement directorate case was questioned by the team at the Attakulangara Jail in Thiruvananthapuram. On Tuesday, she was confronted with WhatsApp messages exchanged between her and Sivasankar. On seeing this, Swapna, as per the affidavit, has 'categorically stated' that CMO office has played a big role in the crime. She also admitted that M Sivasankar was aware of kickbacks given by Unitac Builder to her and her associates. She also admitted on record that the 1 crore money found in the locker, which was seized by the NIA was also meant for Sivasankar.

The affidavit also says that Sivasankar remains evasive on the issue to chats between him and his chartered accountant Venugopal even though Swapna Suresh has confirmed to the investigation team that the bank locker was opened on the directions of Sivasankar. The chartered accountant has seconded the confession of Swapna and stated that Sivasankar was aware of deposits and withdrawals from the bank locker.

Sivasankar leaks confidential government documents

Swapna has also admitted that Sivasankar has shared crucial documents with her related to Kerala government flagship projects— KFON and LIFE Mission Projects — for which the ED believes Sivasankar might have received kickbacks.

The statements will certainly mount more trouble for the CPI(M) government who is trying to hold its support base for the upcoming local body elections.

"Even though the local body elections are fought at the micro-level, these revelations are bound to have an overarching impact and will adversely affect CPIM led LDF," noted political analyst of Kerala Advocate A Jayshankar told Republic.

CMO team to be quizzed

Earlier, the ED had given notice to CM Raveendran, additional private secretary to Pinarayi Vijayan and was told to appear last Friday. However, he has been reportedly diagnosed with Covid and failed to appear.

Meanwhile, BJP state president in a press meet in New Delhi stated that life of CM Raveendran, who has been a trusted aide for the CPIM for the last 4 decades is in danger. Surendran had told the press that C M. Raveendran and another member in the CMO office Dinesh Puthalath are aware of all the corruption done by the state government.

