Kerala CM Vijayan Requests PM Modi To Ensure Safety Of State's Diaspora Across The World

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an assurance that inter-state goods movement would not be affected by the lockdown. CM Vijayan conveyed his message to PM Modi during video conferencing on Thursday.

'No restriction on goods'

"Neighbouring states should not create hurdles during this crisis period and all states should fight this pandemic together. Inter-state goods movement should not be restricted during the lockdown," the Chief Minister said.

CM Vijayan also sought the intervention of the Central Government in ensuring the safety of the Kerala workforce spread across the world. "Indian embassies should provide assistance in setting up quarantine centres in countries which has a large number of Indian expatriates and especially nurses from Kerala. It is our duty to ensure their personal safety too," he said.

The state also sought an increase in its borrowing capacity from the current 3 per cent to 5 per cent, Vijayan said. He also requested for making the necessary transport arrangements for migrant labourers to go back home after the lockdown period. The Chief Minister also said the Union Health Secretary, who was present during the video conference, had appreciated the state's efforts in restricting the fatalities due to Covid19 and in controlling the virus outbreak.

As suggested by the Prime Minister, all NCC cadets and NSS volunteers will be allowed to join the State's Community Volunteer Force. Those who left NCC and NSS in the last five years will also be allowed to join, he said.

