Kerala CM's New COVID Donation Plan; 6 Days Pay Cut Every Month For Next 5 Months

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday came out with another proposal a six-day salary deduction in the next five months as a temporary measure. This comes after the government faced opposition over-contribution of one month's salary of all state government officials towards the CM's COVID Relief Fund. The state government earlier this month had decided to deduct one-month salary of all government employees as a contribution to COVID relief fund, sparking opposition from various quarters.

This deduction would mean a month's salary in five months. The Chief Minister urged everyone to cooperate and come forward to help the state. He said the latest proposal is that all employees should contribute six day's salary every month for the next five months, temporarily. The salary deduction is temporary and it will be returned when the state's economy springs back to normal.

READ: 11 more test positive for COVID-19 in Kerala

All Wastelands In Kerala To Be Used For Farming

The Kerala government on Wednesday announced that all wastelands would be used for farming. Kerala is a consumer state which depends on other states for food grains, fruits and vegetables. On Wednesday, Earth Day, Chief Minister Pinaryi Vijayan and his family led the state in this venture by planting tapioca at his official residence.



The Chief Minister stressed the need and importance of Kerala being self-sufficient in foodgrains, "so as to be prepared for any eventuality." He said the agriculture department and Local Self Government bodies would join hands to improve self-reliance and explore all possible ways to improve vegetable cultivation, using kitchen gardens, rooftop cultivation and community projects.

READ: Coronavirus Live Updates: Centre to pass ordinance to protect COVID warriors; cases- 20471

Meanwhile, as of date, 15,474 active cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) - 3,869 have been discharged and Maharashtra reported the highest at 5,218. 640 deaths have been reported to date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries. PM Modi has extended the lockdown till May 3, with a relaxation possibility in non-COVID hotspots after April 20.

READ: 'Will ensure safety of our professionals': PM Modi on Ordinance for healthcare workers

READ: Centre brings ordinance to end violence against health workers, details jail terms

(With Inputs from Agencies)