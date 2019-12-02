Kerala Congress Takes On CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Plans Anti-LDF Protest Over 3 Issues

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has planned to hold a protest against the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Thiruvananthapuram over multiple issues. They plan to raise their concerns about the malpractice conducted in the Kerala Public Service Commission exams, marks donation to students in Kerala University and Walayar minor sisters' rape and murder case. A protests march will take place from the Secretariat to district headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram on December 20.

KPCC’s plans on visiting houses

Raising the three issues, the KPCC has also planned house visits. These visits will be conducted from December 15 to 30. The KPCC plans to meet people and discuss how the policies of the state government have affected them. Few of the leaders will also join these visits.

KPCC president on the formation of Kerala Bank

Talking about the formation of Kerala bank, the KPCC President, Mullappally Ramachandran, said that the state government does not have the right to start a bank. "If the government wants to start, they can start a commercial bank. Merging of district co-operative banks with Kerala Bank will destroy the co-operative sector. Congress party will move legally against it," Ramachandran said.

PSC Exams

This opposition by KPCC for the PSC exams comes in the wake of the new suggested reforms. As per the recommendations the state, new CCTV cameras, mobile, and WiFi jammers should be installed in the exam centers and PSC representatives should be deployed in the centers as well. The opposition claims that these provisions would be very heavy on the exchequer and increasing the examination fee should not be an option.

Walayar case

According to the reports, in January 2017, a 13-year old girl was found hanging from a rafter of her house in the Walayar region of Palakkad in Kerala. She was allegedly sexually abused over a long period of time. Two months later, her 9-year old sister, who had allegedly spotted two men running away from the crime scene at the time of her sister's death, was found hanging from the same rafter. The local police arrested three men in connection with this case. However, the accused were acquitted by the POSCO court in Palakkad allegedly due to a lack of evidence, triggering massive protests. The locals alleged that the state government had been complicit in helping the accused. Reportedly, the mother of the victims has openly expressed the same. Thus, the opposition is going to raise this issue during their protests as well.

(With ANI Inputs)

