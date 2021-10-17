Kerala Floods: Amit Shah Assures All Support To State, Says Situation Being Monitored

Speaking on the Kerala flood situation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday assured about the situation being monitored and said that all the possible help will be extended to the state. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "We are continuously monitoring the situation in parts of Kerala in the wake of heavy rainfall and flooding. The central govt will provide all possible support to help people in need. NDRF teams have already been sent to assist the rescue operations. Praying for everyone’s safety."

Concerning the same, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also spoke about extending every possible help to the people and further requested the citizens to take all precautions. He further added that around 105 relief camps have been set up across the state and arrangements are underway to start more camps.

Furthermore, the Central Water Commission has informed about a rise in water levels in several dams including the Madamon, Kalluppara, Thumpaman, Pullakayar, Manikkal, Vellaikadavu, and Aruvipuram.

Over the last few days, Kerala has been receiving heavy rainfall further triggering landslides and floods. With three more bodies recovered from Kerala's Kottayam district, the number of deaths due to rain-related incidents has climbed to 9. Apart from that, many people are still missing.

Several people in a state of panic have been injured and displaced in the southern part of the state as dams reach their full capacity. Heavy rains have further triggered flash floods and landslides in many parts prompting the state government to further seek the assistance of the defence forces for rescue operations.

According to the latest update by the India Meteorological Department, a trough presently lies over the southeast near the Central Arabian Sea further predicting isolated heavy rainfall in several parts of Kerala in the next 24 hours. Providing more updates regarding the weather condition in Kerala, it has been stated that several districts received heavy rainfall on Saturday in districts like Peermade, Cheruthoni, Chalakudy, Thodupuzha, and Seethathode. Presently, an orange and red alert has been issued in these districts following serious weather conditions.

Meanwhile, a total of 11 NDRF teams have been deployed across the state for carrying out rescue operations. Along with that, the Air Force, Navy, and Army have also been deployed for further help.

