Kerala Floods: 9 Dead, Several Missing After Heavy Rains; Rescue Ops Underway

As heavy rainfall continues to lash several parts of Kerala, a total of eight people have so far lost their lives in rain-related incidents 11 people are also considering to be missing NDRF teams have been deployed to carry out the search and rescue operations. Apart from that, several people in a state of panic have been injured and displaced in the southern part of the state as dams reach their full capacity. Heavy rains have further triggered flash floods and landslides in many parts prompting the state government to further seek the assistance of the defence forces for rescue operations.

According to the latest update by the Indian Meteorological Department, a trough presently lies over the southeast near the Central Arabian Sea further predicting isolated heavy rainfall in several parts of Kerala in the next 24 hours. Providing more updates regarding the weather condition in Kerala, it has been stated that several districts received heavy rainfall on Saturday in districts like Peermade, Cheruthoni, Chalakudy, Thodupuzha, and Seethathode. Presently, an orange and red alert has been issued in these districts following serious weather conditions.

Meanwhile, around 11 teams of the National Disaster Response Force have been deployed throughout the states for carrying out rescue operations concerning the same. NDRF Director General SN Pradhan tweeted regarding the same and stated that NDRF teams will be deployed in several districts of Kerala including the worst-affected Idukki. NDRF teams were seen carrying out rescue operations at Kokkayar, Idukki, and Ernakulam districts following landslides.

Kerala: Army conducts rescue operations for missing persons in debris in Kavali, Kottayam. Navy Chopper with relief materials already airborne from INS Garuda towards rain-affected areas. Two Air Force Chopper Mi-17 are on standby at AF Station, Shangumugham: Defence PRO pic.twitter.com/H3M8cVVVps — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2021

CM Pinarayi Vijayan speaks on Kerala rains

The Kerala government on Saturday decided to restrict the Sabarimala pilgrimage till October 19 after the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) alerted the state of incessant rains at least till the mentioned date. The government also decided to postpone the reopening of educational institutions that were earlier directed to open on October 18.

At a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, it was decided to intensify rescue operations in all areas that witnessed heavy rainfall. The Kerala Chief Minister also directed officials concerned to take immediate steps to evacuate people from areas prone to landslides and floods. Moreover, heavy travel restrictions have been imposed across the state due to the crisis. The state government meanwhile sought the assistance of the Indian Air Force for rescue operations where landslides devastated the population.

Image: PTI