Kerala Floods: VP Naidu Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Lives; Assures Centre's Assistance

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu expressed his condolences for the deaths caused by floods in Kerala on Monday, saying that the state and central governments are doing all possible to provide relief and assistance to the affected people.

VP Naidu wrote on Twitter, "Deeply distressed by the loss of lives due to floods in Kerala. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families & prayers for the safety of those affected by floods.I am sure, the State & Central governments are doing their best to provide relief & succour to the affected people."

केरल में अतिवृष्टि और भूस्खलन के कारण हुई, जान माल की हानि से दुखी हूं। प्रभावित परिवारों के प्रति हार्दिक संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूं। विश्वास है कि राहत सहायता कार्य तत्परता से चलाए जा रहे हैं। — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) October 18, 2021

PM Modi on Kerala floods

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his condolences for the deaths caused by torrential rains and landslides in Kerala. PM Modi also spoke with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan about the state's circumstances. In response to the Kerala floods, PM Modi stated that officials are working on the ground to assist people who have been hurt or harmed. The Primes Minister also prayed for the people's safety and well-being.

Taking to Twitter PM Modi wrote, "It is saddening that some people have lost their lives due to heavy rains and landslides in Kerala. Condolences to the bereaved families." He added, "Spoke to Kerala CM Shri @vijayanpinarayi and discussed the situation in the wake of heavy rains and landslides in Kerala. Authorities are working on the ground to assist the injured and affected. I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being."

Also, Union Home Minister Amit Shah looked at the situation and stated that the state will receive all possible assistance. Amit Shah noted, "We are continuously monitoring the situation in parts of Kerala in the wake of heavy rainfall and flooding. The central govt will provide all possible support to help people in need. NDRF teams have already been sent to assist the rescue operations. Praying for everyone’s safety."

Kerala floods

Kerala is experiencing exceptionally severe rainfall as well as landslides. According to the Kerala Information and Public Relations Department on Sunday, the death toll from torrential rains and landslides has risen to 21. Personnel from the state's three armed forces, the Army, Navy, and Air Force, have been pressed into service for rescue and restoration efforts. Heavy rain also fell in several sections of Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari region, causing flooding at the Thirparappu waterfalls. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted that the severe stretch of rainfall activity over Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry will likely subside from today.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: PTI)