Kerala Gold Scandal: NIA Registers FIR Against Swapna Suresh & Others Under UAPA

A day after the MHA permitted the NIA to investigate the gold smuggling case in Kerala, it registered an FIR against Sarith Kumar, Swapna Suresh, Fazil Fareed, Sandeep Nair, and others. Various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 has been slapped against the aforesaid individuals. The NIA will probe whether the gold smuggling was linked to activities detrimental to national security. It has been alleged that the money from the smuggled gold may have been used for terrorist activities. Accused Sarith Kumar is likely to be produced before the NIA court after July 15.

NIA registers FIR in #KeralaGoldScandal case under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, against Sarith, Swapna Prabha Suresh, Fazil Fareed, Sandeep Nair and others in connection with the seizure of 30 kg of gold at Trivandrum International Airport on 05.07.2020. pic.twitter.com/TFb60Q5WEz — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2020

Read: SC Notice To Centre, Kerala, Others On Plea To Ban Explosives To Ward Off Wild Animals

What is the gold smuggling case?

On July 5, Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. Sarith Kumar, who worked at the UAE Consulate was arrested in this regard. Reportedly, he told the Customs about the role of Swapna Suresh, an ex-Consulate employee now working as the manager of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited.

The case took a political turn after photos with Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan surfaced. It has been alleged that Swapna has links with the CM and has been seen with him at parties when she was working at the UAE Consulate. Following the backlash over her appointment, she was sacked by the state government. Moreover, Principal Secretary to CM M Sivasankar has been replaced after his role in hiring Suresh came under the scanner.

Read: Congress Welcomes NIA Probe In Kerala Gold Smuggling Case; Demands Involvement Of CBI, RAW

UAE launches independent probe

Meanwhile, the UAE Embassy in India revealed that the UAE authorities had launched an independent investigation into the Kerala gold smuggling case. It noted that this probe shall ascertain the identity of the person/s who sent the cargo containing gold to the address of the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram. Stressing that the culprits had committed a major crime, it stated that this incident had tarnished the reputation of the UAE Consulate. The UAE Embassy reiterated its commitment to cooperate with the Indian authorities and punishing the culprits.

Read: Gold Smuggling Case: Accused Swapna Suresh Moves Kerala High Court To Seek Bail