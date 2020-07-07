Kerala Gold Smuggling: UAE Commences Independent Probe; Says 'Culprits Will Not Be Spared'

The UAE Embassy in India on Tuesday revealed that the UAE authorities had launched an independent investigation into the Kerala gold smuggling case. It noted that this probe shall ascertain the identity of the person/s who sent the cargo containing gold to the address of the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram. Stressing that the culprits had committed a major crime, it stated that this incident had tarnished the reputation of the UAE Consulate. The UAE Embassy reiterated its commitment to cooperate with the Indian authorities and punishing the culprits.

Kerala gold smuggling racket

On July 5, Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. Sarith Kumar, who worked at the UAE Consulate was arrested in this regard. Reportedly, he told the Customs about the role of Swapna Suresh, an ex-Consulate employee now working as the manager of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited.

The case took a political turn after photos with Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan surfaced. It has been alleged that Swapna has links with the CM and has been seen with him at parties when she was working at the UAE Consulate. Following the backlash over her appointment, she was sacked by the state government. Moreover, Principal Secretary to CM M Sivasankar has been replaced after his role in hiring Suresh came under the scanner.

Vijayan responds to controversy

Addressing the media earlier in the day, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan ruled out the connection of the state government to the gold smuggling case. Maintaining that all airports are working under the Centre, he said that the state governments cannot do anything. Furthermore, he claimed that Swapna Suresh has no connection with the Chief Minister's Office and the IT Department, adding that she was recruited through a placement agency.

