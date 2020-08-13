Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: Customs To Quiz State Protocol Officer On Diplomatic Baggage

The Customs Department has issued summons to the State Protocol Officer in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling case to question whether any duty exemption certificate was given to the embassy baggage that arrived in Thiruvananthapuram Airport for the UAE Consulate.

State Protocol Officer B Sunil Kumar confirmed that summons have been received, adding that the department will provide all details sought by the Customs Department.

"We have received a notice from Customs. As part of their investigation into gold smuggling case, they wanted to know certain details including whether any duty exemption certificate was given to UAE consulate for the consignment that reached here. They have asked for details which we will be providing," Kumar said.

As per the MEA protocol, it is mandatory to take prior approval for consignments above Rs 20 lakh and a duty exemption certificate from MEA or State Protocol Officer, a Customs official said. The protocol applies for all diplomatic missions, Consular posts offices of UN and its specialised agencies and other accredited international organisations in India.

Swapna Suresh seeks bail

Meanwhile, a Kochi court has postponed the pronouncement of order on the bail petition filed by Swapna Suresh, a key accused in the high-profile Kerala gold smuggling case, to Thursday.

Last week, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offences) had reserved its order on her bail plea after hearing arguments from all the sides. Swapna Suresh moved to the court claiming her innocence and alleged that the gold smuggling case is the outcome of political rivalry between the state and the Central government.

During the hearing, the Customs Department had submitted that it has strong evidence against Swapna, adding that the wife of another accused in the case has given a statement against her.

The sensational case, which refers to the smuggling of gold in Kerala through diplomatic channels, came to light after 30 kg of gold worth Rs 14.82 crores, smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage, was busted by customs in Thiruvananthapuram.

(With inputs from agency)

(Image credits: PTI)