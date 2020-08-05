Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: Swapna Suresh & 2 Other Accused Sent To ED Custody Till Aug 11

On Wednesday, the Principal Sessions Court in Ernakulum sent Sarith Kumar, Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair- accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate for 7 days. Earlier in the day, their custody was obtained by the ED from a special NIA court in Thiruvananthapuram. The accused persons shall be questioned and their statements will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

On July 23, the ED registered a money laundering case in the Kerala gold smuggling scandal. As per sources, the focus will be on uncovering the modus operandi of the money laundering. The central agency will reportedly probe if proceeds of crime were generated by the accused for laundering of funds that were earned through the gold smuggling racket. The ED is expected to question more suspects apart from those already interrogated by the NIA and the Customs.

Kerala gold smuggling case: Principal Sessions Court in Ernakulam sents accused Sarith PS, Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair to 7 days custody to Enforcement Directorate for interrogation. — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2020

The Kerala gold smuggling case

On July 5, Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. Sarith Kumar, who worked at the UAE Consulate was arrested in this regard. Reportedly, he told the Customs about the role of Swapna Suresh, an ex-Consulate employee now working as the manager of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited.

Following the backlash over her appointment, she was sacked by the state government. On July 16, Vijayan announced that the suspension of his former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar pending the departmental inquiry. It was reportedly found that he had violated the All-India Services Conduct rules due to his connections with the Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling accused.

Meanwhile, the NIA has already registered an FIR against Sarith Kumar, Swapna Suresh, Fazil Fareed, Sandeep Nair, and others. Various sections of the UAPA were slapped against the aforesaid individuals. The NIA has alleged that the smuggled gold was not used for jewellery purpose but for funding terror activities.

