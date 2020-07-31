Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: NIA Questions Accused KT Rameez; Terror Angle Under Spotlight

In an important development on Friday, the questioning of Kerala gold smuggling accused KT Rameez by the NIA is underway to prove the terror angle. As per sources, the NIA is likely to interrogate 4 more suspects who were taken into custody by the Customs. The investigative agency is trying to find where the smuggled gold was taken, to whom it was sold and whether the money from it was used for terror funding.

A special NIA court has asked the NIA to submit the case diary on August 4. Meanwhile, the Customs department has summoned the UAE attache's gunman Jayaghosh for questioning. He is yet to be interrogated in the gold smuggling case.

Read: Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: Customs Seeks Permission From MEA To Question UAE Attaché

Read: Kerala Gold Smuggling: ED Files Money Laundering Case; Customs To Interrogate Key Accused

What is the Kerala gold smuggling case?

On July 5, Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. Sarith Kumar, who worked at the UAE Consulate was arrested in this regard. Reportedly, he told the Customs about the role of Swapna Suresh, an ex-Consulate employee now working as the manager of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited.

The case took a political turn after photos with Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan surfaced. It has been alleged that Suresh has links with the CM and has been seen with him at parties when she was working at the UAE Consulate. Following the backlash over her appointment, she was sacked by the state government. On July 16, Vijayan announced that the suspension of his former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar pending the departmental inquiry. It was reportedly found that he had violated the All-India Services Conduct rules due to his connections with the Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling accused.

A day later, a special NIA court remanded Sarith Kumar, the prime accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case to NIA custody for 7 days. After the NIA took over the case, it registered an FIR against Sarith Kumar, Swapna Suresh, Fazil Fareed, Sandeep Nair, and others. Various sections of the UAPA were slapped against the aforesaid individuals. The NIA has alleged that the smuggled gold was not used for jewellery purpose but for funding terror activities. Meanwhile, the Congress party not only decided to move a no-confidence motion against the Left Front government but also demanded the resignation of the Kerala CM.

Read: Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: Swapna Suresh, Sarith PS, Sandeep Nair Remanded Till Aug 21

Read: Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: Customs Joint Commissioner Aniesh Rajan Transferred To Nagpur