Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: Customs Joint Commissioner Aniesh Rajan Transferred To Nagpur

On Thursday, Customs Joint Commissioner Aniesh P Rajan has been transferred from Kochi to Nagpur amid the probe into the Kerala gold smuggling case. This development comes after huge protests erupted against the aforesaid official for allegedly supporting Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan in the gold smuggling scam. In early July, Rajan had categorically denied that the Customs office had received a call from the Chief Minister's Office to release the consignment containing the gold, which was seized at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport.

This was at a juncture when key officials in the Kerala CMO of having links with the gold smuggling accused. Rajan's assertion had raised eyebrows as arrests had already been effected in the case. Moreover, BJP and Congress leaders alleged that he was a pro-Left officer citing his Facebook post where he allegedly praised the work done by the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government during the COVID-19 crisis.

What is the Kerala gold smuggling case?

On July 5, Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. Sarith Kumar, who worked at the UAE Consulate was arrested in this regard. Reportedly, he told the Customs about the role of Swapna Suresh, an ex-Consulate employee now working as the manager of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited.

The case took a political turn after photos with Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan surfaced. It has been alleged that Suresh has links with the CM and has been seen with him at parties when she was working at the UAE Consulate. Following the backlash over her appointment, she was sacked by the state government.

On July 16, Vijayan announced that the suspension of M Sivasankar, who served as his Principal Secretary pending the departmental inquiry. This line of action was recommended by a state government-appointed two-member committee probing his role in the gold smuggling scandal. It was reportedly found that he had violated the All-India Services Conduct rules due to his connections with the Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling accused.

