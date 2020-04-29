Kerala Couple Gets 'virtually Married' Amid Lockdown Despite Being 2,500 Km Apart

In a historic, a couple from Kerala staying over 2,500 km apart reportedly got “virtually married” as of April 26 amid the lockdown measures during the coronavirus pandemic. P. Anjana, 28, from Pallippad, near Haripad, a resident of Lucknow UP married Sreejith Nadesan, 30, from Kerala's Kottayam district, on a video app after their wedding got cancelled in January and was postponed for April 26.

According to reports, an analyst in an IT company, Anjana, was unable to reach Kerala from UP due to the movement restrictions imposed nationwide to stem the coronavirus transmission. Therefore, the couple decided to tie the knot on a virtual platform and do the ceremonies. Mr. Nadesan, the bridegroom’s father headed to the bride’s house at Pallippad with some close relatives, the latter then initiated a video conference call with the bride. The groom, in a unique rite, put the wedding chain around the bride’s neck as the two were pronounced husband and wife online.

Lockdown to flatten curve

The wedding was performed with adherence to the distancing measures and the assembly of the large crowd was avoided, as per the reports. An employee with the bank, Mr. Nadesan, informed the news media outlet that the couple got engaged in the month of November last year, 2019 and despite the postponement, it wasn’t ensured that the ceremony could be held in the traditional method due to the lockdown imposition to stem the coronavirus pandemic.

In India, the total number of positive Coronavirus cases across the country reportedly surged to 31,332, including 22,629 active cases. Over 1,897 new cases and 73 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours so far, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. A pan lockdown has been in place to flatten the curve of the transmission chain of the COVID-19 that has led to the suspension of all public gatherings and major businesses, leading people to reconsider their plans. With mount in infections over the past few weeks, the government has not yet expressed any likely plans of ease up measures countrywide, so far, according to reports.

