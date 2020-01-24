Kerala Govt Releases Health Guidelines After Chinese Man Shows Signs Of Fever At Airport

In the midst of the massive outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the Chinese city of Wuhan, Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja has released a set of health guidelines as a precautionary step based on protocols released by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Reportedly, a man who arrived from China was admitted to a government hospital near Kochi after he allegedly admitted to having symptoms of the lethal disease including fever. The Chinese man has since then been in the isolation ward.

Isolation wards being prepared

State Health Minister Shailaja announced that all necessary precautions are also being taken in state-run medical college hospitals and the district hospitals. She stated that isolation wards are being prepared just in case the epidemic breaks out in the state as well.

Since the zootonic virus was first reported in China's Wuhan city earlier this month, it has slowly spread across several Asian cities outside of China, reaching countries like South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Thailand.

Reports have also come from Keralites in the Wuhan province which suggests that around 25 Indians, including Keralite students, are stuck in the neighbouring country. This comes after the airport, railways, as well as public transport within the province, has been shut down in an attempt to curtail the virus to the Wuhan region and prevent it from spreading any further.

Ministry of Civil Aviation raises precautions

Amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease, the Ministry of Civil Aviation had earlier stated that it will be extending the screening of passengers visiting from China to four more airports - Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Cochin - in addition to the earlier announcement of screening at Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata airports. On Friday, the screening began at Chennai airport.

(With Agency Inputs)

