Indian Embassy Issues Advisory To Chinese Travellers As Coronavirus Death Toll Rises To 25

Issuing an advisory to all people travelling from China to India, the Indian Embassy in China on Friday, released a list of directives to be followed by the passengers in the face of an outbreak of the Coronavirus which has reported from the Wuhan region in China. Stating simple health measures to maintain personal hygiene, measures to restrict outbreak, measures to be taken if visible symptoms of the affliction. The current death toll due to Coronavirus is reported to be 26 with 830 infected cases.

Indian Embassy issues directive

Novel coronavirus outbreak in China: Advisory to travellers from China visiting India pic.twitter.com/UEvqJyDW6D — India in China (@EOIBeijing) January 24, 2020

China puts second city on lockdown after Wuhan to contain coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, Wuhan on lockdown

In the face of the novel Coronavirus outbreak, China has put Wuhan and Huanggang under lockdown - suspending public transport in an out of the city, as per international reports. The virus which was first reported to the World Health Organization on December 31 is currently under investigation by scientists to understand the destructive potential of the new virus, known as 2019-nCoV, as per reports. Currently, there have been four cases from Thailand and one each from South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and the United States - all those affected have either lived in Wuhan or are recent visitors. WHO has not yet declared it as a public health emergency.

12,828 passengers screened for novel coronavirus infection till Jan 22: Health ministry

Kerala nurse affected by virus

As of January 22, Union health ministry has screened 12,828 passengers from 60 flights for novel coronavirus infection, but no positive case has been detected in the country so far. But a nurse from Kerala working in Saudi Arabia has tested positive, which has been raised by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to ensure expert treatment. The ministry of health has written to the governments of Maharashtra, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Kerala and Karnataka to review and strengthen preparedness measures at designated airports for provision of isolation and critical care facilities, linkages with VRDL network laboratories and adherence to infection prevention and control guidelines.

Coronavirus explained: 10 things one must know about the new virus strain

What is Coronavirus?

While scientists are yet to ascertain the origins of the disease, the CoV is transmittable from human to human as well as animals and humans, creating a possibility of it going pandemic. CoV causes illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). WHO has sent directives to hospitals around the world on infection prevention and control.

Coronavirus outbreak: Global airlines on high alert, multiple flights cancelled