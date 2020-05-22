Kerala Health Minister Inaugurates 'Break The Chain' Cartoon Campaign

State Health Minister KK Shailaja on May 21 reportedly inaugurated the Kerala Cartoon Academy’s ‘Break the Chain’ campaign. The campaign was launched to prevent human-human transmission of the virus and the slogan of the initiative is ‘SMS’, which stands for - wash hands using soap or sanitiser, wear masks and keep social distancing. According to ANI, a number of well-known cartoonists participated in the event and painted cartoons on the wall to spread COVID-19 awareness amongst people.

Shailaja said, “The academy has introduced the campaign in five cities as of now and is spreading awareness with the help of this campaign. Further, they will continue in all major cities”.

Dr Mohammad Asheel, who is the Executive Director of Social Security Mission said, “In the first phase, 14 cities in 14 districts are selected to complete cartoon drawings. In the next phase, it will be extended to 28 cities”.

Furthermore, Shailaja also spoke about the COVID-19 spread and said that the new positive cases have been reported after more people came to Kerala and the citizens should now be careful and prevent it from further spreading. She also warned that the number of cases will increase in the coming days even though the world has approved of the protocol, standard operating methods and quarantine methods in the state. Shailaja further urged people to follow the quarantine protocol strictly.

Otherwise, she added, “Our state will be in a problematic situation. People should follow the directions of the health department and the Chief Minister. The CM has said that we will survive this situation. We should stand together and co-operate with the government to fight against COVID-19”.

‘Break the chain’ campaign

Meanwhile, the state government has been actively promoting ‘break the chain’ campaign as a safety measure. As part of the campaign, the government aims to provide handwashes at most public places like bus and railway stations. The minister also asked offices to ensure there are adequate hygiene products available.

Under the campaign, the Kerala government has also installed several water taps at public spots across the State such as at the entry and exit gates of railway stations, bus stops and other areas of mass footfall with hand wash bottles. The awareness campaign is also actively encouraging people to use hand sanitizer when they are outdoors.

(Inputs/Image: ANI)

