Kerala Launches 'Ente Sweet Challenge' Campaign To Energise Teens Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

The Kerala Health Services on Friday launched the campaign 'Ente Sweet Challenge' to energise the teenagers during this COVID-19 lockdown period. The campaign involves online challenges that allow teens to engage in productive and safe activities while staying at home.

Launched by State Health Minister KK Shailaja, the campaign will be spearheaded by famous playback singer Vidhu Prathap and his artist wife Deepthi Vidhu Prathap. Teenagers can post their entries with the hashtag 'Ente Sweet Challenge' which would be managed by the Prathaps.

During the launch, KK Shailaja urged parents and adolescents to participate in the campaign since it is aimed at helping teenagers to beat the stress in a creative way, during these challenging times. Vidhu Prathap and Deepthi Vidhu Prathap said they are happy to have associated with Kerala Health Services for this novel initiative for the youth.

Kerala flattens the COVID-19 curve

Kerala has flattened the COVID-19 curve, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said only a lone case was reported on Friday and just 16 people remained under treatment for the infection in the state. He also said the state needed to be careful to avoid another wave of the deadly virus but asserted it was ready to fight it in such an event.

The state reported a solitary positive case, taking the total to 503 while ten more people recovered on Friday, bringing down the number of active cases to 16, he told the reporters.

"Now, two months later (after the second wave of infections hit the state in March), the curve has been flattened. As we have completed 100 days since the country's first COVID case was detected from Kerala, we have a record of better recovery rate in the whole world," Vijayan said.

Kerala has been earning accolades from many quarters for the manner in which it dealt with the pandemic and restricting deaths due to the virus to just three so far while containing its spread. It has made elaborate arrangements to screen the returning expatriates and put them under quarantine.

