Kerala University Declared Result For Various Courses; Check Latest Updates

Kerala witnessed a rise in positive coronavirus cases in the last three weeks after the return of people from various parts of the country and also international travellers. The State has eased down lockdown in parts, however, some parts of Kasaragod, Kannur and Palakkad amongst others, still have active cases. This has affected educational and economical activities in the State.

Kerala University had earlier revealed that the marks of the various courses will be revealed soon despite the danger of coronavirus infection. The controller of examination has revealed the results on June 23, 2020. Read on to know about the results of various courses.

Kerala University result declared/ Kerala university 5th sem result

Fifth Semester examination results of B. Com (CBCS) regular.

Fifth Semester B. Com (CBCSS) degree examination admitted to college through Supplementary courses in the years 2016, 2015 & 2014 admissions.

Fifth Semester B. Com Commerce with Computer Application regular.

Fifth Semester B. Com Commerce with Computer Application (CBCSS) degree examination admitted to college through Supplementary courses in the years 2016, 2015 & 2014 admissions.

Fifth Semester B.Sc.(CBCSS) degree examination admitted to college through 2017 admission.

Fifth Semester B.Sc.(CBCSS) degree examination admitted to college through Supplementary courses in the years 2016, 2015 & 2014 admissions.

Fifth Semester BA (CBCSS) degree examination admitted to college through 2017 admission.

Fifth Semester BA (CBCSS) degree examination admitted to college through Supplementary courses in the years 2016, 2015 & 2014 admissions.

Important notice for Kerala University students

According to the official notification of Kerala University, students must score a minimum of 35% marks in each subject and the aggregate of the internals and the external examinations should be 40% to pass in each subject. Then only the student can pass in the semester.

The notifications also suggest that for the successful passing for the candidates who have taken admissions in 2013 and 2014 will have to score a minimum SCPA of 4.00 which is an E grade. Each subject requires 40% marks in the final scoring.

The provisional list has been updated on the official website of the university. Follow the link- https://exams.keralauniversity.ac.in/Login/check8 to check the results of the courses that the student is affiliated with. There will be a draft mark list available with the university web site. Students will have to use the same for re-evaluation and scrutiny. The last date for the same is July 6, 2020, after this, no new applications for re-evaluation will be accepted as per the official website of the university.

