West Bengal: Lockdown Extended Till July 31, Fresh Relaxations To Be Announced

The lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus has been extended in West Bengal and will now last till July 31, although a new set of relaxations will be announced. The current phase of the lockdown in the state is due to end on June 30.

Educational institutions are already shut till July end. Suspension of public transport services like train and metro services will remain in place.

READ | West Bengal TMC MLA Tamonash Ghosh Passes Away After Battling COVID-19

Mamata chairs key meet

The announcement comes after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held an all-party meeting at the state secretariat in Kolkata over the Covid-19 situation in the state. Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, Manoj Howladar from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Swapan Banerjee from Communist Party of India, Pradip Bhattacharya from Congress were among those who participated in the meeting.

READ | COVID-19: WB Govt Convenes All-party Meet, Mamata Dials Oppn Leaders

Coronavirus outbreak

West Bengal on Wednesday reported 445 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 15,173. Meanwhile, 484 patients recovered while 11 people died. There are now 9,702 recovered patients and 4,880 active cases. The death toll stands at 591.

READ | West Bengal: 11 More Deaths Take COVID Toll To 580; 370 Fresh Infections Reported