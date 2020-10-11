Kerala Is Keeping COVID Mortality Low Despite Being Diabetic Capital, Says Health Minister

On Sunday, Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja said that the state with its efficient health system was able to keep the COVID-19 mortality rate low, despite being the diabetic capital of India and demographic vulnerability of population density. Speaking to ANI, Kerala Health Minister said that the ultimate goal is to reduce the mortality rate. She further emphasised on the importance of easing the lockdown stating that people need to work and earn or else they'll starve to death.

"It is incorrect to say that cases are very high in Kerala. The cases are definitely rising. But the mortality rate is not as high as other states. The ultimate aim is to reduce the mortality rate. We could contain cases when there was lockdown. But now measures are eased. We can't blame govt for easing restrictions because people need to work and earn or else they'll starve to death. But people need to follow all precautions," she said.

READ: Kerala Gold scam: Accused Swapna says was told by CM to stay in touch 'unofficially'

She further said that people coming out in large numbers during Kerala's festival Onam and the opposition protests violating COVID-19 protocol contributed to the surge in the cases in the last two months.

"We requested everyone to celebrate Onam at their place and not to move outside. Most of the people abided by the guidelines but many people moved out in bulk. After Onam, we witnessed a surge in the number of cases. Another reason was the protests held by political parties. In August and September the cases in Kerala increased," said Shailaja.

READ: Kerala woman loses customers in pandemic, waiting for a Baba ka Dhaba miracle

Meanwhile, Kerala's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 2,87,202 with 9,347 fresh infections on Sunday as the toll crossed the 1,000 mark with 25 fatalities, Health Minister K K Shailaja said. In the last 24 hours, as many as 61,629 samples were tested and specimens of 8,924 people returned negative, taking the total recoveries so far to 1,91,798 while 96,316 people are presently undergoing treatment, the Minister said in a press release. As many as 105 health workers were among those who tested positive.

READ: Kerala adds 9,347 fresh cases, toll climbs to 1,003 with 25 fatalities

READ: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan assures local bodies of sanitation status in his govt's tenure