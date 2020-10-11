Kerala Woman Loses Customers In Pandemic, Waiting For A Baba Ka Dhaba Miracle

After netizens united to assist 'Baba Ka Dhaba' owners in New Delhi, people are willing to extend a helping hand to other small businesses as well. Recently, a man going by the name Aarif Shah uploaded a video of a helpless woman who runs a Dhaba to earn a livelihood. He wrote how the old woman, who runs a ‘resilient and delicious’ Parvathyamma’s eatery at Karimba, near Mannarkkad, has run out of money after failing to get customers amid the pandemic.

After lending a helping hand to 'Baba Ka Dhaba' couple, social media users are extending help to other stall owners, by encouraging people to visit and try their food. Encouraging to do the same for Parvathy Amma, Aarif wrote in the caption, “After Baba ka Dhaba, Keralites turn to help this elderly woman”. Check out the video:

Read: R Ashwin's Online Plea For 'Baba Ka Dhaba' Owner Works, People Line Up At Delhi Food Stall

Kerala Story : This old lady runs a Dhaba in order to feed her family. She doesn't have customers & struggles to earn. It’s resilient and delicious Parvathyamma’s eatery at Karimba, near Mannarkkad.

After Baba ka Dhaba, Keralites turn to help this elderly woman. #BabaKaDhaba pic.twitter.com/DL3n4VddA8 — Aarif Shah (@aarifshaah) October 10, 2020

Netizens respond

After watching the video, netizens became emotional and flooded the comment section. The video has garnered 33K views and 1.3K likes. One Twitter user wrote, "very glad 2 see people across d country trying 2 help d elderly who incidentally r not begging this augurs well 4 society at large in #India - more power 2 social media which despite many ills is turning out 2 be a life changer for ordinary citizens".

Come on Kerala. After Delhi and Agra, it is your turn. — thaNAMOs #Justice4Manisha (@kabirazad2017) October 11, 2020

Thnx for this post . She is really a super woman. Salute to her. — Rini J Mazumdar (@mazumdar_j) October 11, 2020

Let's share again for one more humanity cause, — Kamlesh Kumar (@kamaljaj) October 11, 2020

I am pretty sure that this is some of the most delicious food I'd taste if I had the chance to.



Let's use social media for one of it's best uses. https://t.co/9AOaNoPLnH — Shaan Vyas (@mesopystic) October 11, 2020

Near my home.. https://t.co/goDBxsuzvK — Muhammed Ansif P (@p_ansif) October 11, 2020

Read: Baba Ka Dhaba Now Listed On Zomato As Customers Throng Venue, Tinder Has A Special Message

Also Read: 'Won Hearts Of Entire State': Kerala Girl Enthralls Himachal CM With Musical Skills

The story of Baba Ka Dhaba

The Baba Ka Dhaba viral video is proof of the immense power that social media and the internet holds in the current scenario. The video showcases the emotional story of an elderly couple, who run a small roadside dhaba at Malviya Nagar in South Delhi. The video was released by food blogger Gaurav Wasan and was eventually shared by a huge number of people, helping them reach a larger audience. The place began to garner huge attention and popular food delivery companies too chipped in to support the local business.

(Image Credits: Twitter/@aarifshaah)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.