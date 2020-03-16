Kerala Launches Break The Chain Handwashing Campaign In Light Of Coronavirus Pandemic

Amid the scare of Coronavirus across the country, on Sunday, Kerala has launched the 'Break the Chain' campaign to further prevent human-human transmission of the virus. State Health Minister KK Shailaja Teacher inaugurated the campaign to sensitise people about the importance of public and personal hygiene in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. Two people, including a UK national, tested positive for Coronavirus in Kerala on Sunday, taking the total number of affected to 21 in the state.

While launching the campaign, KK Shailajasaid, "We are able to minimise the spread of the deadly virus with early surveillance and people's support. Now we need to follow personal hygiene as a healthy habit and wash our hands and face whenever we are in public contact. By doing it, we will be able to break the chain of virus infection." The minister made her remarks while washing her hand with an alcoholic hand rub solution.

READ | Kerala Tourism Sector Witnesses Slow Down Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Break the chain. Take the fight to them. Wash your hands and make others too. One small step for a better future. Two weeks campaign. Public places, private companies and youth organizations should intiate this campaign.@CMOKerala @narendramodi @shailajateacher #COVIDー19 @WHO pic.twitter.com/0JOg4spy6V — VISHNU VISWAMBHARAN (@VVISWAMBHARAN) March 15, 2020

Hygiene for protection

The state government has begun to actively promote 'break the chain' campaign as a safety measure. As part of the campaign, the government aims to provide handwashes at most public places like bus and railway stations. The minister also asked offices to ensure there are adequate hygiene products available.

READ | 2 People Test Positive For For Coronavirus In Kerala

Strict quarantine protocol

Earlier on Sunday, a UK resident was offloaded from a Dubai flight after the state government informed the airport authorities that he had tested positive. He was stopped along with 18 others of his tourist group at Kochi airport from flying to Dubai after he allegedly jumped quarantine in the hill resort town of Munnar, officials said.

The foreigner who tested positive and his wife have been admitted to an isolation facility at a nearby government hospital while the 17 were sent to a hotel for quarantine after being offloaded from the flight, state minister VS Sunil Kumar told reporters at the airport. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan held a review meeting with senior officials and decided to step up surveillance in tourist destinations after a tourist from the UK tested positive.

READ | Coronavirus: Kerala CM Urges Locals To Treat Tourists In The State With 'respect & Care'

The Coronavirus outbreak

First detected in Wuhan in December 2019, COVID-19- the novel coronavirus has affected nearly 141 countries in the world. Presently, there are over 152,428 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of 5,720 people. As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to treat COVID-19, countries have been grappling with all possible mechanisms to contain its scope. So far, China, South Korea, Italy, and Iran have witnessed the most number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

READ | Kerala CM Writes To PM Seeking Reinstatement Of Original MHA Circular On Coronavirus

(With PTI inputs) (Image credit: Twitter/@cityofmarkham)