Kerala Police Raids PFI Office In Kollam; Hundreds Gather To Shout 'Police Go Back'

The Kerala police on Tuesday raided an office of the Popular Front of India (PFI) in Karunagapally, Kollam. Republic Media Network has gathered exclusive details of the raids which were carried out by CI Gopakumar. As per sources, as the police entered the area to carry out the search operations, hundreds of people gathered and started raising slogans of 'Police go back.'

While police sources remained tight-lipped about the raids and termed it as a 'routine check', it is reported that Kerala DGP had ordered the raid. Sources say that there were intelligence inputs of 'suspicious movement' in Karunya, the office which acts as a front of charity for the PFI. It is also being alleged that a senior media person was assaulted by PFI members while he attempted to record the raid. Speaking to Republic, the assaulted media person said that 10-12 people attacked him. He is currently hospitalised. The raids assume significance given that the radical outfit is under scanner in the probe related to RSS worker Sanjith's murder in Kerala's Palakkad district.

RSS worker killed in Palakkad; stabbed over 50 times

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker S Sanjith was hacked to death in Kerala's Palakkad district on November 15. The deceased, S Sanjith, was waylaid and attacked while he was riding his motorcycle along with his wife, according to police. The BJP has accused the Social Democratic Party of India, a political wing of the Popular Front of India, of orchestrating the attack.

The police probing the killing have so far arrested two office-bearers of PFI. The police have informed that one PFI office-bearer had directly participated in the killing of S Sanjith in Mambaram and is said to have attacked him. The other is said to be the driver of the vehicle that intercepted Sanjith. The RSS worker was found with over 50 stab wounds on his body. A total of eight people are said to be involved in the brutal murder, six are still on the run.

