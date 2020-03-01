Kerala: Police Register Case After 'India Not My Country' Posters Surface At Kannur

The Kerala Police have registered a case after anti-India posters surfaced at a government college on Friday evening. Posters with 'India is not my country,' written in Malayalam on them had surfaced in Thalassery's Government Brennen College and the Government ITI college in Malampuzha, Palakkad.

The Students Federation of India (SFI) had allegedly put up the posters, but the federation has now distanced itself from the reports of its involvement and has condemned the incident.

While interacting with a news agency, State Secretary of SFI KM Sachin Dev said, "SFI believes in democratic protest and upholds constitutional values. Such posters are against the idea that the SFI represents." The SFI State Secretary went on to say that the posters displayed religious extremism, and that the SFI openly takes a strong stand against such tendencies. If any SFI worker is connected with these posters, we will take strong action."

READ | BIG: Kerala government challenges CAA in Supreme Court, becomes the first state to do so

Case registered under Section-153 of Indian Penal Code (IPC)

The anti-India poster penned in Malayalam reads, "This India is not my country. These scoundrels are not my brothers and sisters. I do not love a country like this nor do I take any pride in this country in the present situation. I feel ashamed to live with these terrorists in such an atmosphere in India."

Talking about registering an FIR in the case, Dharmadom's Sub-Inspector Mahesh said, "We have registered a case under Section-153 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) (that deals with wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause a riot). An investigation is on in the case, and we are trying to find out as to who put these posters up." Malampuzha Police has also registered a case over the posters that were put up in Government ITI in Malampuzha.

READ | TMC MP lauds Kerala CM on resolution against CAA, says 'Bengal has fallen behind'

Kerala passes resolution against CAA

Earlier on January 4, the Kerala Assembly passed a resolution for not implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act in the state and has also written to the central government regarding the same.

Moreover, Chief Minister Vijayan had written to eleven state governments who are against CAA to follow the same pathway against the Act, but the governor Arif Mohammad Khan has called the resolution 'unconstitutional'. The LDF which rules the state has taken a firm stance against CAA and NRC, staging several protests across the state.

READ | Pinarayi Vijayan says Kerala government will not implement NPR

READ | Kerala CM Vijayan's big statement: "SDPI creating unrest using anti-CAA protest"

(With ANI inputs)