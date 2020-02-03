Kerala CM Vijayan's Big Statement: "SDPI Creating Unrest Using Anti-CAA Protest"

Speaking in the Kerala assembly, Chief Minister Pinrayi Vijayan on Monday has said that extremist groups like SDPI are trying to create unrest using anti-citizenship amendment act protests. He has said: "extremist groups like SDPI is trying to create unrest using anti-CAA protests. The state govt can't allow this. Police will slap cases against such people. Any attempts to create communal disharmony in the state will be strongly dealt with."

This comes days after the Bengaluru police had said that 6 Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) activists were behind the murder attempt of a pro-CAA protestor, after which the BJP had renewed its demand for a ban on both PFI and SDPI.

Bengaluru police commissioner, Bhaskar Rao, speaking to Republic said, "On the 22nd of December, a day prior to a huge anti-CAA rally, a pro-CAA rally was conducted in Bengaluru at the Town Hall. There was a major attempt to murder that took place in Kalasipalyam police station limits. When we investigated it using the CCTV footages, we were able to zero in on 6 persons who actively engaged and took them into our custody. And after investigation, backed with evidence, we discovered that there was a meeting of minds to create havoc in the city by way of ensuring maiming and bringing harm to prominent persons and destroying public property. And also engaging in anti-social activities to ensure that there is mayhem in the city."

The case is now being probed by the anti-terror squad of the Bengaluru police. "The case has now been cracked by the west division of Bengaluru City led by one of the deputy commissioners. Now the case has been transferred to the newly created and anti-terror squad of Bengaluru City which will go into the nitty-gritty as it is a full-fledged ATS wing. Things like what was the source of the funding will be looked into. I have named all of them as members of SDPI. They were being paid 10,000 rupees per month, which was the source of finance will be looked into right now. Because an SDPI lawyer has come forward to move bail for them and further investigation will be carried out," he said.

Earlier, Republic TV had found that the SDPI and PFI had come under the scanner of the police for their alleged role in instigating violence. This pertains mainly to the violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Uttar Pradesh and Mangaluru. As per sources, the SDPI began hiring activists a month in advance from November 1 onwards. Thereafter, pamphlets were distributed among the Muslim community spreading falsehoods about the CAA. For instance, the pamphlets stated that property rights would be snatched, bank accounts would be closed and so forth. Muslims were exhorted to gather in large numbers and asked to fight after Friday prayers.

