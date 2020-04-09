IMPORTANT: Kerala Sets Up Desks For Non-residents Keralites In High Diaspora Countries

Kerala government has set up five help desks for non-resident Keralites in countries that have high diaspora. The State government has been taking efforts to ensure that residents of the state receive support.

Help for non-resident Keralites

"In order to address the concerns and issues faced by the non-resident Keralites, we have set up five dedicated COVID helpdesks in countries where we have a substantial number of Pravasi Malayalis. Pravasi Malayalis can consult prominent doctors in Kerala by audio or video calls through the website, with prior registration. The services of various specialty doctors will be available from 2 pm to 6 pm IST," Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said during a press conference.

Pravasi ID card is the single stop for a non-resident Keralites to connect with the Kerala Government. This multi-purpose photo identity card entitles every non-resident Keralite to avail all services and facilities offered by Norka Roots. It provides insurance coverage of upto a maximum of Rs. 2 Lakhs. The card has a validity of 3 years.

Kerala has reported 345 cases with two deaths due to coronavirus.

