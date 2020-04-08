Superstar Mohanlal Donates ₹50 Lakh To Kerala Chief Minister's Relief Fund

The ongoing novel Coronavirus pandemic has claimed over 80,000 lives globally and it has also managed to bring the whole world to a halt. In this time of crisis, many stars are helping the Government with donations and helping create awareness about the pandemic. Stars like Akshay Kumar have donated to the PM Cares fund and other film industry people have also donated to their states' local governments. Recently, Malayalam film actor Mohanlal donated a huge amount to Kerala's Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Read here to more about it.

Mohanlal donates funds to Kerala's Chief Minister's Relief Fund

Superstar Mohanlal recently contributed ₹50 lakh to Kerala Chief Minister's Relief Fund. On Tuesday, April 7, 2020, evening Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan revealed this information during a press meet. It was reported that the actor also wrote a letter where he appreciated the government for its efforts.

Mohanlal, in the letter, reportedly thanked the CM of Kerela for the precautionary measures and guidelines that have been enforced by the State Government to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic. It was also reported that Mohanlal is the first actor from the Malayalam film industry to contribute towards coronavirus relief works.

Mohanlal was also the part of an awareness video which titled Family. This video features Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Rajinikanth, Diljit Dosanjh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Chiranjeevi, and Prosenjit Chatterjee. The film emphasised on the importance of staying at home and how it will help fight against the deadly virus. On the professional front, Mohanlal is currently waiting for the release of his historical film, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. This film is directed by Priyadarshan. This movie is based on the real-life warrior Kunjali Marakkar, a naval chief of the Zamorin of Kozhikode. Marakkar also stars Keerthy Suresh, Suhasini Maniratnam, and Manju Warrier in pivotal roles.

