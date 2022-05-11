Kerala Warns Of Nipah-like Diseases Amid Bat Breeding Season; Orders Precautionary Steps

In the grip of the bat breeding season, the Kerala Health Department has alerted on precautionary guard against Nipah-like illness in all districts. Republic TV's Aswin Nandakumar confirmed that Health Minister Veena George directed district authorities to strengthen preventive measures against the Nipah virus and render particular attention to those treated in hospitals with Nipah-like symptoms.

Previously, Ernakulam districts have been affected by the virus therefore the area has been directed to level their alertness while George has said that defence would be set up in collaboration with the Forest and Animal Husbandry Departments.

Nipah virus scare across Kerala amid bat breeding season

The warning comes as the mortality rate of the Nipah virus remained very high after the Kozhikode Nipah virus was first reported in Kerala in 2018. At the time, 18 people had died while only two had survived. In 2019, a student in Ernakulam was infected with the Nipah virus but was rescued. In September 2021, Kozhikode reported the Nipah virus again and a 12-year-old boy died of Nipah that day.

"The presence of an antibody against the Nipah virus was confirmed in bat samples collected from the Nipah affected area. Therefore, vigilance will be strengthened this time," Aswin Nandakumar reported.

Kerala's health department has directed residents to avoid any contact with bats and to refrain from consuming fruits that have fallen to the ground and or been bitten by birds. Understandably so, fruits and vegetables should be thoroughly washed and used while those in bat-infested areas should be especially careful of symptoms.

Further, the source informed that Kerala's Department of Health will organise an extensive workshop on May 12 at Kozhikode Gender Park to equip health workers and allied workers for Nipah-like illness prevention. Based on the theme of Nipah experience and learning, Health Minister Veena George will inaugurate the workshop at 10 am.

Nipah virus symptoms

Nipah infection can result in a major swelling in the brain (encephalitis)of the infected which can lead to consequent fatality of the infected person. Nipah infection's symptoms include the patient reporting a fever, and headache that can last from three days to a couple of weeks. Respiratory illnesses such as cough, sore throat and difficulty in breathing have been reported too.

If the infection is escalated to encephalitis, the patient may report drowsiness, and mental confusion and the same can also lead to a coma within one to two days. Around 40 to 75% of patients with the said virus do not survive the infection, as stated by the World Health Organisation (WHO).