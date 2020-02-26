Kerela's Much-loved Elephant 'Jumbo King Padmanabhan' Passes Away At The Age Of 84

Gaja Ratnam Guruvayur Padmanabhan, one of the most beloved and celebrated elephants in all of Kerela, passed away at the age of 84 on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. According to the Guruvayur temple board, 'Jumbo King' Padmanabhan had been carrying the thidambu (idol of the deity) since 1962.

The Jumbo Elephant of Kerela passes away at the age of 84

Elephant Padmanabhan was a household name in Kerela thanks to his gentle and loving nature, as well as his post as the carrier of Guruvayur temple's thidambu. The Jumbo first joined the temple at the age of 14, back in 1954. He was said to be easily recognised by his magnificent trunk that touched the ground, as well as by his elegant and symmetric tusks. Those who knew the elephant have said that he was always calm and collected, and never went on a rampage during any festival, even if things got stressful.

The Jumbo Elephant Padmanabhan had also been given the title of 'Gaja Ratnam' and was provided with special privileges that no other temple elephant received. Padmanabhan even held a celebrity status in Kerela and those who wanted to hire his services had to pay an exorbitant amount. A few years ago, a temple in Kochi had to pay a fee of around ₹4 lakh just for the Jumbo Elephant to make an appearance.

Back in 2006, Padmanabhan received a special reception in the state's capital, where he met three state ministers, several high profile actors, as well as the Royal family of Travancore. During the event, Padmanabhan was awarded a massive gold chain of 101 sovereigns. The Guruvayur temple board revealed Padmanabhan's cause of death, stating that he was ailing for the past few months due to age-related health problems and now had a natural death.

The temple management also revealed that they will soon be making a grand memorial for their Jumbo Elephant. Elephants are a key part of Kerela's culture and are always involved in religious festivals. Many elephants even have their own fan clubs. The Guruvayur temple itself has 58 domesticated elephants in its care, which is the largest population of domesticated elephants in the entire country.

