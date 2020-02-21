Video Of Elephant Calf Playing With Water Sprinkler Wins Internet

A recent video of a gleeful elephant calf playing in the water jutting out of a sprinkler is doing rounds on the internet. The 28-second clip was shared on Twitter by Odisha-based Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda. The officer is renowned for sharing candid animal moments online from time to time that enthrals the internet.

In the latest video that the forest officer posted on the social media for his audience, an elephant calf can be seen getting drenched in the water as he blithely pivots the sprinkler onto himself, and showers. He can be seen pouring water all over his body as he merrily jumps around. At one point, the elephant calf can even be seen rolling and splashing in a puddle.

Elephants are not only one of the most intelligent animal but have found them to be incredibly playful. After breaking the sprinkler, this rescued elephant is having a time of his life. pic.twitter.com/HxVCMpkvL1 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) February 20, 2020

'No different than a child'

Twitter is awestruck at the playfulness of the calf and his childlike innocence. “Such joy to watch! No different than a child”, opined a user, as the video sparked an outpouring of emotions by the online audience that couldn't stop admiring baby elephants’ naughtiness.

Read Manchester United Controversially Beat Chelsea, VARchester United Trends On Twitter

Read 'Independent England': Twitter User's Campaign Creates Stir On Internet

Another user wrote, “Elephants are considered one of the most social species in the animal kingdom, often seen mourning the death of their herd member, by standing close to the body for long hours and trying to nudge the bodies with their trunks and legs in grief! Elephants are a matriarchal society”, expressing views that elephants shared some common traits with humans.

Since being shared, the video has been viewed by 54.4k users and is being circulated widely across the internet. Read some of the reactions that the users have left on the adorable video.

Lol such a cutie ♥️ — Doctor Doctor 🇮🇳 (@icedtea28) February 20, 2020

Enjoying me time 🙂 — Vandana Sharma (@Reflections_vs) February 20, 2020

Think everyone should aim to be carefree like this elephant at some point of time in life 😍 — Yagyaseni (@desi_brat) February 20, 2020

👏👏👏👏👌 — Atul Mohan (@atulMbhatnagar) February 20, 2020

They love mud and water. Beautiful and intelligent species. — Shankar Narayan (@shank_cool) February 20, 2020

And they love water 💦❤️ — Jaisree C (@cjaisree) February 20, 2020

i wish to convey my heartfelt appreciation of the amzing videos you post. these are truly spiritually uplifting -mix of awe,love, tenderness and humane. Thank you so much and God bless you with success👏🙏 — jag (@buzkashi1010) February 20, 2020

i have never seen a happier elephant — Non PeeingHuman (@NPeeinghuman) February 20, 2020

Read Tokyo Olympics Organisers Launch Hindi Twitter Account

Read Man City Could Be Expelled From Premier League After FFP Breach: Twitter Thread

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.