The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Video Of Elephant Calf Playing With Water Sprinkler Wins Internet

What’s Viral

Video shows elephant calf getting drenched in the water as he blithely pivots the sprinkler onto himself, and showers like no one was watching.

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
Video

A recent video of a gleeful elephant calf playing in the water jutting out of a sprinkler is doing rounds on the internet. The 28-second clip was shared on Twitter by Odisha-based Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda. The officer is renowned for sharing candid animal moments online from time to time that enthrals the internet.

In the latest video that the forest officer posted on the social media for his audience, an elephant calf can be seen getting drenched in the water as he blithely pivots the sprinkler onto himself, and showers. He can be seen pouring water all over his body as he merrily jumps around. At one point, the elephant calf can even be seen rolling and splashing in a puddle.

'No different than a child'

Twitter is awestruck at the playfulness of the calf and his childlike innocence. “Such joy to watch! No different than a child”, opined a user, as the video sparked an outpouring of emotions by the online audience that couldn't stop admiring baby elephants’ naughtiness.

Read Manchester United Controversially Beat Chelsea, VARchester United Trends On Twitter

Read 'Independent England': Twitter User's Campaign Creates Stir On Internet

Another user wrote, “Elephants are considered one of the most social species in the animal kingdom, often seen mourning the death of their herd member, by standing close to the body for long hours and trying to nudge the bodies with their trunks and legs in grief! Elephants are a matriarchal society”, expressing views that elephants shared some common traits with humans.

Since being shared, the video has been viewed by 54.4k users and is being circulated widely across the internet. Read some of the reactions that the users have left on the adorable video.

Read Tokyo Olympics Organisers Launch Hindi Twitter Account

Read Man City Could Be Expelled From Premier League After FFP Breach: Twitter Thread

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SLOGANEER CHARGED WITH SEDITION
RJD SNUBBED?
MASSIVE TRADE DEAL WITH INDIA:TRUMP
IRELAND PM LEO VARADKAR RESIGNS
SOUTHEE CASTLES SHAW
HILARIOUS SAFETY DRILL ON FLIGHT