COVID-19: IIT Kharagpur Students Makes Videos Of WHO Guidelines In 12 Different Languages

In a recent incident, Kharagpur IIT students have uploaded videos on social media explaining the World Health Oragnsiation guidelines on the precautions to be taken to contain the spread of deadly coronavirus. According to reports, they have made the video in 12 different languages for the people to clearly understand the advisories.

Vision Prabaho, a students' group known for its environmental activities on the institutes campus, has uploaded the videos of WHO guidelines in Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Kashmiri, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu, a member of the organisation reportedy said on March 25.

Guidelines in 12 languages

A member of the group, Biswaroop Mondal reportedly said that the regional languages will help reach even the remotest part of the country. He added that the members of the group initially uploaded the video in Bengali for the local people. But the students of the institute urged the group to upload the video in other languages too.

Within a day, videos in five different languages were uploaded on social media, and in another two days, the count reached 12, he said. A spokesperson for IIT, Kharagpur reportedly said that the institute is proud of their students who are fulfilling their social responsibilities.

Similarly, as several people are panic buying ‘essential goods’ across the globe and the demand for hand sanitisers has skyrocketed, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi made their own disinfectant.

The director, Ramgopal Rao, of IIT Delhi recently took to Facebook to share how the institute was facing a shortage problem and how the Chemistry professors prepared the hand sanitizers in the campus itself. Calling it the ‘spirit’ to combat Coronavirus, Rao, in the post, informed that within two days the campus has 50 litres of hand sanitizers meeting the WHO standard.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs slashed the prices of essentials like sanitises and masks in the country. The government capped the price of two-ply masks at Rs. 8 and three-ply at Rs. 10. Additionally, the retail price of hand sanitisers of a 200 ml bottle is capped at Rs. 100.

Furthermore, discouraging the hoarding of medical masks and hand disinfectant amid the pandemic, the Centre has stated that stringent action will be taken against those hoarding the essential protective equipment.

Image Credit: PTI