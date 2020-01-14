Khelo India Youth Games: Gold Winner Rudraksh Patil Wants To Emulate Abhinav Bindra

Maharashtra's Rudraksh Patil, who won gold in 10m air rifle at the Khelo India Youth Games in Guwahati, wants to emulate Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra. Patil said that Abhinav Bindra won one Olympic gold in shooting so he dreams to surpass the latter by winning two golds for the country.

The young shooter revealed that he was asked strictly by his coach to not look at the scoreboard and not think about the medal. Patil added that it was not easy for him to follow the instruction but he did it and believes it was the reason behind his success. Shahu Tushar Mane, also from Maharashtra, helped his state to improve the tally by winning a bronze in the 10m air rifle in boys’ U-21 category.

Mane was expectedly disappointed over not winning the gold but said that his performance in the finals was "pretty good”. “I have had a nice run in the Khelo Games, winning the gold in the first edition of the competition and a bronze now," said the 18-year-old.

Suniel Shetty visits Guwahati

Actor-Producer Suniel Shetty was in Guwahati on January 14 as Ambassador for Anti-Doping and creating awareness for clean sports, with Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and said that the energy levels are unbelievable. “We need to applaud the intent & efforts of everyone involved. No better platform for our young stars to shine! Onwards & upwards,” tweeted Shetty.

Rijiju visited some of the venues in the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games 2020 and said that intense competitions are in full swing amongst the States and Union Territories. Maharashtra is currently leading the tally with 22 golds and 94 in total while Haryana is the close second with 19 golds and 57 in total, followed by Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Tremendous spirits of the athletes and electric atmosphere is palpable all around in the #KheloIndiaYouthGames2020 at Guwahati. Honoured some of the winners🥇🥈🥉 https://t.co/YXbWmAY2xD pic.twitter.com/CFm8R0xcOT — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) January 14, 2020

