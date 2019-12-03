Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi Outlines Six Ps To Prevent Crimes In The Country

Amidst the rage in the country on the growing incidents of crime against woman, the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, Kiran Bedi,took to Twitter and listed down six Ps to prevent crime. She shared a picture via her handle that outlined the important keywords to establish this discipline. She also said that all the important institutions in the country should work together to establish a crime-free state.

Consider this. We have to work together to prevent crime.

Not in isolated boxes. pic.twitter.com/zdFd6VhNvW — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) December 3, 2019

Kiran Bedi’s six Ps

The first of the six Ps tabulated by Kiran Bedi includes People. According to Bedi, people’s accountability is the first step in achieving a crime-free society. Kiran Bedi implied that the values and sense of security imbibed by an individual’s surrounding is the most helpful in ensuring a crime-free state. As the change begins at home, so is the implication of Kiran Bedi’s first P in the list.

The second P that Kiran Bedi itemized includes, Politicians. As per Bedi, people’s representatives - Politicians, are the necessary elements down in the hierarchy of preventing crime. Since, budget allocation, lawmaking, and community support lies in the hands of politicians they become an important entity to prevent crime. The third P listed by Bedi is Police. According to her police are the important people to uphold discipline in a community and thus they are important to prevent crimes.

Next in the list comes, Prosecution. This is necessary for the criminals to go under trial and to be convicted for the conducted crimes. Prosecution ensures fair judgement to the nature of crime and justice for the victims. The fifth institution in the list includes Prisons. As per Kiran Bedi, prisons are necessary for ensuring corrective and restorative justice to the criminals. Lastly, Kiran Bedi talks about the Press and how they are important to make all of these institutions accountable by asking the right questions.

Hyderabad Horror

These strings of preventing crimes and horrors have surfaced after the horrific incident of rape and murder of a 27-year-old doctor in Hyderabad. The charred remains of an assistant veterinary doctor, working for a state-run hospital, was found under a culvert at the Hyderabad-Bangalore highway. The police informed that the accused abducted her after seeing her park her scooter near the lorry. One of them removed the air in her vehicle and offered to help her repair it. She agreed to the offer, all the while raising an alarm to her sister over the phone. After committing the heinous act, they strangled her to death, wrapped her in a blanket and set ablaze. The police have nabbed the four accused. On Saturday, they were sent to 14-day judicial custody.

