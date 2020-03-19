L-G Puducherry Kiran Bedi Tweets Hinting Food Link To Coronavirus; Advises 'non-violence'

Amid the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak, Puducherry Governor Kiran Bedi on Thursday took to Twitter to create awareness regarding the spread of the virus. Bedi shared an image with humans in a cage surrounded by animals. She urged people to take responsibility for their actions and also exercise harmless choices, which in a sense, appears to carry on a set of arguments about the Coronavirus arising from the eating habits followed in China, of which there is not conclusive evidence as yet.

Taking responsibility for who we consume?

It’s also about excercise of harmless choices.

Also about practicing non violence?

In word, deed and eat? @ANI @PTI_News @airnewsalerts pic.twitter.com/bGSji93qpi — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) March 19, 2020

READ | Puducherry: Kiran Bedi On Bicycle Tour To Raise Awareness On Road Safety And Cleanliness

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, the total number of positive cases in India has risen to 175, including foreign nationals. The maximum cases of the virus have been reported in Maharashtra and Kerala. A third death was reported in India on Tuesday in Mumbai's Kasturba Hospital. Earlier, two deaths were reported in Kalaburgi and West Delhi.

The Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. The government is also monitoring all suspected cases and has issued preventive advisories. Earlier on Saturday, the Central government decided to treat the deadly virus as a "notified disaster", and has since issued even more advisories and travel restrictions.

READ | Madras HC Dismisses Puduherry CM's Plea Against Governor Kiran Bedi's Decision

COVID-19 affected over 170 countries

First detected in Wuhan in December 2019, COVID-19- the novel Coronavirus has affected nearly 173 countries in the world and one international conveyance-- the Diamond Princess cruise ship harboured in Yokohama, Japan. Presently, there are around 219,087 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of around 8,961 people. As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to treat COVID-19 yet, countries have been grappling with all possible mechanisms to contain its scope. So far, China, South Korea, Italy, and Iran have witnessed the most number of confirmed cases of the Novel Coronavirus.

READ | Kiran Bedi Celebrates Holi With Flowers Instead Of Colours, Sends 'Save Water' Message

READ | Groundwater Situation Alarming In Ganga Basin States Due To Rising Dry Days: Official