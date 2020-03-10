Kiran Bedi Celebrates Holi With Flowers Instead Of Colours, Sends 'Save Water' Message

Puducherry Governor Kiran Bedi on Tuesday celebrated Holi at Raj Bhawan with flowers, instead of colours and water. Taking to Twitter, the Governor shared a picture of herself playing Holi with flowers and gave a message to save water through her caption. As per reports, she celebrated the festival with employees and other staff members.

Are they playing Holi with Mineral Water? Will they wash with Mineral water? How about Holi with flowers?

Happy Holi with 🌻 pic.twitter.com/kdIIzpAIT7 — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) March 10, 2020

PM Modi extends Holi greetings

On the occasion of Holi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took to Twitter and wished the people of the country. In his tweet, PM Modi said, "Many congratulations to all of you on Holi, a festival of colour, exaltation and joy. Let this festival bring happiness in the lives of all the countrymen."

रंग, उमंग और आनंद के त्योहार होली की आप सभी को बहुत-बहुत बधाई। यह पर्व सभी देशवासियों के जीवन में खुशियों लेकर आए। pic.twitter.com/xfrfdNaduX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 10, 2020

President Ram Nath Kovind extends greetings

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday extended heartiest greetings and good wishes to countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Holi. Taking to Twitter, the President wished for joy and prosperity to everyone's life.

Wishing everyone a #HappyHoli! The festival of colours, Holi is a celebration of spring and fraternity in our society. May it bring peace, joy and prosperity to everyone’s life. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 10, 2020

One of the major festivals of India, Holi is celebrated with enthusiasm and gaiety on the full moon day in the month of Phalgun which is the month of March as per the Gregorian calendar. Holi festival is celebrated with various names and people of different states follow different traditions. But, what makes Holi so unique and special is the spirit of it which remains the same throughout the country and even across the globe, wherever it is celebrated.

