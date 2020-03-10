The Debate
Kiran Bedi Celebrates Holi With Flowers Instead Of Colours, Sends 'Save Water' Message

General News

Puducherry Governor Kiran Bedi on Tuesday celebrated Holi at Raj Bhawan with flowers, instead of colours and water. 

Kiran

Puducherry Governor Kiran Bedi on Tuesday celebrated Holi at Raj Bhawan with flowers, instead of colours and water. Taking to Twitter, the Governor shared a picture of herself playing Holi with flowers and gave a message to save water through her caption. As per reports, she celebrated the festival with employees and other staff members.

PM Modi extends Holi greetings 

On the occasion of Holi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took to Twitter and wished the people of the country. In his tweet, PM Modi said, "Many congratulations to all of you on Holi, a festival of colour, exaltation and joy. Let this festival bring happiness in the lives of all the countrymen."

Read: Coronavirus scare dulls Holi spirit as sales of colours drop significantly

President Ram Nath Kovind extends greetings

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday extended heartiest greetings and good wishes to countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Holi. Taking to Twitter, the President wished for joy and prosperity to everyone's life. 

Read: Holi Celebrations: Flowers replace colours amid Coronavirus threat in UP's Mathura

One of the major festivals of India, Holi is celebrated with enthusiasm and gaiety on the full moon day in the month of Phalgun which is the month of March as per the Gregorian calendar. Holi festival is celebrated with various names and people of different states follow different traditions. But, what makes Holi so unique and special is the spirit of it which remains the same throughout the country and even across the globe, wherever it is celebrated.

Read: President Kovind extends Holi greetings; calls for 'peace, joy and prosperity'

Read: Rishi Kapoor shares colourful 'young brat' photo on Holi eve, advises safety

(With ANI Inputs)

