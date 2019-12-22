Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Rejects BJP's Euphoria On Regularising Unauthorized Colonies

Even as the BJP conducted the ‘Aabhar rally’ on Sunday to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the regularising the unauthorized colonies in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed that this was a betrayal of the people. He raised questions over why the registration process of the colonies had not commenced. Moreover, he contended that the BJP had made false promises just as Congress had done in the past. Claiming that the Delhi government had carried out development in the unauthorized colonies, he asserted that the registration process would be completed under his regime.

'Previous governments never showed the honesty'

Earlier in the day, PM Modi expressed his happiness on being able to bring about a change in the lives of more than 40 lakh people. Maintaining that the issue of unauthorized colonies remained unresolved for decades, he contended that the previous governments did not have the desire to solve the problems of the people. Furthermore, the PM alleged that leaders of the erstwhile ruling party were busy handing over mansions located in Delhi’s prominent areas to their friends.

“I am happy that BJP and I got a great opportunity to bring a new dawn in the life of more than 40 lakh people. Hearty congratulations to you for getting complete right over your own land and house. The problem stood as it was for decades. The previous governments never showed the honesty or desire to solve these problems of the people of the capital. You must ask what people who you entrusted to authorize your colonies were doing. These people gave over 2000 mansions to their people in several posh areas of Delhi.”

