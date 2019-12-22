Mamata Banerjee Responds To Modi's 'Why Are You Afraid' Jibe, Says 'PM Contradicting HM

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, she responded claiming that the PM is contradicting the Home Minister on the issue of NRC. Taking to Twitter, Banerjee said that people will decide as her statements are in public forums. She said that people will decide the right and wrong. She also asked as to who is dividing the fundamental idea of India.

Whatever I said is there in public forum, whatever you said is there for people to judge. With #PM contradicting #HomeMinister publicly on Nationwide NRC, who is dividing fundamental idea of India? People will definitely decide who is right & who is wrong #IRejectCAA #IRejectNRC — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 22, 2019

PM Modi slams violence by anti-CAA protesters: 'Burn my effigies, don't attack police'

PM Modi slams WB CM Mamata Banerjee

Speaking at Abhar rally on Sunday in New Delhi's Ramlila maidan while kickstarting the BJP's Delhi campaign, PM Modi pointed out the sudden change in stance by her on infiltration. He reminded her of the 2005 incident when Banerjee had in the Lok Sabha as to why the UPA parliament was ignoring the issue of Bangladeshi infiltration. He slammed her for approaching the UN on this andor her lack of trust in Bengal, asking, 'Why are you so scared?'

PM Modi sets the record straight over CAA, adds 'NRC was drafted by Congress'

PM Modi question Mamata Banerjee's change in stance

"West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee reached out to the UN on the issue. A few years ago, she had stood up in the Parliament and asked to stop infiltration from Bangladesh and wanted help for the refugees coming in from Bangladesh. She had thrown her papers in front of the Speaker. I want to ask Mamata didi, what changed? Why're you spreading false rumors?" he asked.

He added, "Why're you so afraid? You must believe in the people of WB. Why're you not trusting the people of your State? She had earlier claimed Modi's Army has come to West Bengal, though it was a routine Army drill. Today, she is questioning the Citizenship Amendment Bill. We understand your problems. The entire country is watching and understands who you're supporting."

PM Modi counters Mamata Banerjee: 'Few yrs ago she wanted help for Bangladesh refugees'

Mamata's changed stance

In 2005, the then-Kolkata Dakshin MP Banerjee questioned the then-Deputy Speaker and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Charanjit Singh Atwal as to why the UPA parliament was ignoring the issue of Bangladeshi infiltration. She accused the parliament of ignoring the issue, being biased against West Bengal. On being said that the matter had been disallowed by the Speaker, she had retaliated angrily, "Why has it been disallowed? Tell me the cause, why has it been disallowed? It is in Bengal- that is why? No, this is not fair."

Down the years, Mamata Banerjee, who then eventually defeated CPI(M) to be sworn-in as the West Bengal Chief Minister in 2011, has since then changed her stance on infiltration. Since the start of the NRC exercise in Assam, she has vocally been against it. She has further declared repeatedly that "We will never allow NRC exercise and Citizenship Act in Bengal." Earlier on Thursday, she said, "If BJP has guts, let an impartial oragnization like the United Nations or Human Rights Commission do a referendum on CAA and ask people if they accept it or not. No BJP, NO TMC involved. Let's see what people say."

'Unity in diversity' to quashing CAA rumours: Here are highlights of PM Modi's speech