Kisan Union Leaders Laud Bhupinder Mann's Recusal; Say 'SC-panel No Longer Credible'

After BKU national president Bhupinder Singh Mann recused himself from the Supreme Court-appointed committee on Farm Laws, farmer union leaders lauded the decision saying that his resignation showed the Centre's 'defeat'.

"His resignation shows this is a Centre's defeat by forming this committee. States have the prerogative to make agriculture laws, a committee to do nothing," said Savinder Singh Chautala, Senior VP of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh committee.

"He came from an ideology who supported bills, if he thought it was right to resign from the committee, it's his wish. Our stand remains the same, repeal the laws," said BKU leader Rakesh Tikait.

Solidyifng their decision to 'reject' the SC-appointed panel, the farmer leaders reiterated that they will not go to hold talks with the court-monitored committee.

Satnam Singh Pannu, President of Bharatiya Kisaan Mazdoor said, "This resignation questions the intent of the government that it is somewhere wrong. This committee which is left with 3 members is no longer credible. We will not go to the meeting with the committee, this meeting will not yield anything. If the government calls us for a meeting we will go for talks. This is an issue between us and the government, so the government should solve it. A committee has no use."

Mann recuses himself from SC panel

In a massive development on Thursday, BKU national president Bhupinder Singh Mann who was appointed to the Supreme Court committee to speak to the farmers to end the deadlock over the agrarian reforms recused himself from the panel.

In a letter, Bhupinder Singh Mann said that he will not consider any offer in order to "not compromise with the interests of Punjab and farmers of the country." He also said that he will stand with farmers of the country and is recusing himself in light of the "sentiments and apprehensions amongst farm unions and farmers."

S. Bhupinder Singh Mann Ex MP and National President of BKU and Chairman of All India Kisan Coordination Committee has recused himself from the 4 member committee constituted by Hon'ble Supreme Court pic.twitter.com/pHZhKXcVdT — Bhartiya Kisan Union (@BKU_KisanUnion) January 14, 2021

After his resignation, the committee stands comprising three members namely-- agricultural economist Ashok Gulati, Pramod Kumar Joshi- Director, South Asia, International Food Policy Research Institute, and Shetkari Sanghatana president, Anil Ghanwat. This panel will submit its recommendations pertaining to the Farm Laws to the top court within two months from the date of its first sitting.

