SAD Claims 'BJP-Amarinder Nexus' Over SC's Farm Law Panel, Allege BS Mann’s Cong Support

Questioning the Supreme Court's 4-member committee, Akali Dal on Tuesday, pointed that one of the committee's member - BKU president Bhupinder Singh Mann had endorsed Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh as Chief Minister in 2017. Akali Dal claimed that Mann's inclusion had outed 'BJP-Amarinder nexus', adding 'Balbir Singh Mann, a former Congress MP whose son was nominated to the PPSC by Amarinder' was a part of the committee. It added that the profile and background of the members with which the Committee has been packed clearly showed that it has been done at the instance of Captain Singh.

Akali Dal: 'Committee shows BJP-Amarinder nexus'

Akali Dal's statement read, " Shiromani Akali Dal described as “most unfortunate and unacceptable” the composition of the committee by the SC, saying that the composition and character of the Committee had fully exposed the anti-farmer nexus between the Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh and the anti-farmer government at the center. The profile and background of the members with which the Committee has been packed clearly showed that it has been done at the instance of Captain Singh. How else would you find on the committee names such as that of the known supporter of the anti-farmer Acts?".

Several tweets from BKU's official Twitter handle, show Mann's official endorsement for Punjab CM Amarinder Singh during the Lok Sabha polls. Mann has also endorsed the Punjab CM and several Congress candidates due to his 'pro-farmer' policies. Inspite of this, the Congress has slammed the committee terming it 'biased' with Rahul Gandhi claiming that no justice can be done by the committee.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday suspended the implementation of the three controversial farm laws until further orders and formed a four-member committee to hold talks and resolve the stand-off between the farmers and the Centre. A key point of the hearing was that four top lawyers who had appeared for the farmers' groups and others in the hearing on Monday failed to appear, as the unions do not wish an SC intervention in the matter. The 4-member committee of Ashok Gulati, Bhupinder Singh Mann, Pramod Kumar Joshi and Anil Ghanwat must submit its recommendations pertaining to the farm laws within two months from the date of the first sitting - which will happen within 10 days.

While the SC has urged representatives of all farmer unions, irrespective of whether they are holding a protest or not to participate in the deliberations of the committee and put forth their viewpoints. Though the court said that it did not intend to stifle a "peaceful protest", it appealed to the farmers' unions to convince their members to get back to their livelihood as a result of this "extraordinary order". The farmer unions' have refused to participate in the talks claiming all four members in the committee support the Farm Laws, while the Centre has welcomed the Supreme Court's decision.