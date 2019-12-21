West Bengal: JP Nadda To Lead A March On Dec 23 To Congratulate Centre For CAA

Amid fierce protest across West Bengal, BJP working president JP Nadda will lead a march to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government at the Centre for implementing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in the country on December 23.

The march is an attempt to counter The march will see the participation of over 50,000 people in the programme.

READ | Multiple Public Rallies Held Over CAA In Kolkata

The march is conducted in order to counter Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's anti-CAA narrative due to which part of the state is witnessing violent protests.

Nadda will address a gathering at Dharmatala Rani Rashmoni Road from where the march will begin. The march will terminate at Swami Vivekanand's residence.

READ | Mamata Banerjee Provokes With UN Call, Dares BJP To Conduct 'monitored Referendum On CAA'

Thousands of BJP workers and supporters are expected to line up on both sides of the road and facilitate Nadda for the new citizenship law.

By ensuring mass participation in the programme, the BJP will seek to counter the Chief Minister's assertion that the whole state was in opposition to the CAA, which grants citizenship to non-Muslim refugees of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who arrived in India until December 31, 2014.

The march also holds significance as this will be Nadda's first visit to the state after the new citizenship law was passed by Parliament.

READ | CAA: Opposition Is Conspiring Against BJP, Says UP Minister Shrikant Sharma

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has vowed not to let the CAA and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) to be implemented in the state, maintaining that the whole state is against the new law.

Earlier this week, Mamata Banerjee had launched a blistering attack on the BJP government over the new Citizenship law saying during the vote in Parliament over the Bill, the Prime Minister didn't cast his vote and that means he too was not in support of the bill.

READ | 'Don't Need Certificate From BJP To Do Politics': Mamata Defends UN-intervention Statement

The city also saw a mass rally where seventeen Left organizations collaborated against the recently passed act in Parliament. The mass rally which walked from Ram Lila Maidan to Park Circus seven-point crossing saw prominent leaders of the CPI(M) like Suryakant Mishra and former MP Md. Salim.

(With ANI inputs)