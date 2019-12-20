'Don't Need Certificate From BJP To Do Politics': Mamata Defends UN-intervention Statement

The Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee, on Friday, launched an attack on the ruling party and said that she does not need lessons from the party who were born in 1980. Addressing the press on Friday, Mamata Banerjee defended her statement about UN intervention in anti-CAA protests and said that she only urged the UN to keep a watch on the ongoing protests and the media has misquoted her. Asserting that she has been “doing politics” since 1970, she said that she does not want BJP to lecture her on what she should do.

Mamata attacks BJP

Attacking the ruling party, Mamata Banerjee during the press conference said, “I don’t need a certificate from BJP to do politics. I have been in politics since 1970 and BJP was born in 1980. I can express my views and I don’t become anti-national for that. I know what to do and what not to do and they (BJP) don’t need to lecture me. BJP is planning to malign my image by creating fake videos & spreading false information.”

Mamata Banerjee explains her protest schedule

Describing the schedule of the protests, Mamata Banerjee said, “On December 23 there will be a protest entire Bengal. On December 24, I will hold a protest in Kolkata. And on December 26, the Trinamool Trade Union Congress will do a rally at various places. All of these protests will be peaceful. BJP is lying about everything and circulating fake videos. We don’t believe in supporting any kind of bandh, we don’t support rail and road blockade, we only believe in peaceful protests.”

Mamata Banerjee asserted that she believes in peaceful protests. She added, “You all can see that violence has been erupting across the country, I am against it and I think PM should interfere in this matter to ease the situation. I never said take help from the United Nations, I have only said that they can observe and keep a watch on the ongoing events. Don’t misquote me. I think NHRC must look after the matter too.”

