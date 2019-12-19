Mamata Banerjee Provokes With UN Call, Dares BJP To Conduct 'monitored Referendum On CAA'

Pushing for UN interference into India's Citizenship Act, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday, has asked for a referendum by the people conducted by the United Nations, while speaking at a Kolkata anti-CAA rally. She has dared the Centre to let the people vote on the Act to judge if they really accept the act. Violent protests against the act have been witnessed across the nation.

"If BJP has guts, let an impartial oragnization like the United Nations or Human Rights Commission do a referendum on CAA and ask people if they accept it or not. No BJP, NO TMC involved. Let's see what people say," she said. She further alleged that BJP was making its cadres wear skull caps while vandalising properties to malign a particular community. She also slammed the BJP for the sudden need of proof of citizenship it was demanding.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata: Suddenly after 73 years of independence we have to prove that we are Indian citizens. Where was BJP's head and tail at that time, BJP is dividing the country. Don't stop your protest because we have to get #CAA revoked. pic.twitter.com/WJSx5LTN6X — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019

Banerjee opposes CAA

Banerjee had organised three-day protests since Monday to oppose CAA - 'No CAB No NRC'. She has slammed Home Minister Amit Shah for 'lighting fires', saying," Dear Home Minister, your work is to stop fires not light it. When parts of the country are burning, why are you saying it'll happen..? you said Aadhaar won't work, then why spend Rs. 6000 crores making it? I am asking as a citizen. I have the right to question." She has repeatedly stated, "We will never allow NRC exercise and Citizenship Act in Bengal".

Bengal government stops NPR process

Earlier on Monday, the Trinamool government stayed the preparation/updation of the National population register (NPR) process in the state, amid CAA protests. The government has issued a directive to the Census cell stating that no census activities will be taken up without clearance from the West Bengal government. The government states that this directive has been issued to maintain public order. The NPR documents all the usual residents of the country and is prepared at the local, sub-District, District, State and National level under provisions of the Citizenship Act 1955.

Anti-CAA protests in Bengal

Sporadic incidents of violence reported from have been reported from Nadia, North 24 Parganas & Howrah districts. In retaliation to cut down misinformation being spread around the state, internet services suspended in Malda, Uttar Dinajpur, Murshidabad, Howrah, North 24 Parganas and parts of South 24 Parganas, as a precautionary measure by state officials. On Saturday, protesters had set ablaze three railway stations, several trains, and at least 25 buses. Train services too have been suspended from Kolkata to North Bengal and North East. Police have arrested 354 miscreants across the state.