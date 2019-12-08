Kolkata Police To Use Artificial Intelligence Devices To Improve Crime Detection

A top Kolkata police officer on Saturday stated that the Kolkata police along with expanding the footprint of the closed-circuit cameras is also planning to install advanced hi-tech devices with artificial intelligence (AI) to improve crime detection. According to Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma, the police have also installed 3,000 closed-circuit cameras.

"We are expanding it. Recently, you have seen instances of crime detection by analysing the CCTV footage," he stated, referring to the recent sexual assault case in Pancha Sayar neighborhood of south Kolkata.

He informed that the police department is also planning to install more hi-tech cameras with artificial intelligence and face recognition facility. "We can match the data we have with that recorded in these hi-tech facilities and arrive at a conclusion," he said.

"With the installation of such cameras, nabbing those indulging in anti-social acts will become simpler," the Police Commissioner added.

(With agency inputs)