Mumbai Police Solve Mystery; Adopted Daughter, Minor Boyfriend Held For Killing Father

In Mumbai, a young couple was arrested for allegedly killing a 59-year-old man, chopping his body into bits and then disposing these bits into the Mithi River. The Mumbai Police arrested 19-year-old Aradhya J. Patil and her minor 16-year-old boyfriend for allegedly killing her father, Bennett Rebello, on November 27 at his house. Last week, the police had discovered a suitcase near Mahim Seafront which contained some body parts, this got them cracking on the case.

The victim Rebello was a divorcee who would play as a guitarist at local functions. When he mysteriously disapeared for over a week, locals informed the police about his adopted daughter Aradhya. Police investigation has revealed that Rebello, had reportedly adopted Aradhya alias Riya a few years ago, and was strongly against her relationship with the minor boy. Claims were also made that he sexually assaulted her.

A sweater helps crack the case

Police recovered the main clue to the case from the maroon sweater with which the body parts were covered. The sweater was from a tailor shop in Kurla from where the police managed to get a receipt with Rebello's address and details. The crime was committed at Rebello's Dwarka Kunj home in suburban Santacruz East by the young couple who killed him using a knife, a stick and a poisonous mosquito spray, said the police. Police are still working on the exact details of how the murder was committed. After killing Rebello, the duo chopped his body into pieces over the next three days, stuffed them in bags and a suitcase and then disposed these off in the Mithi River flowing nearby.

"We are still investigating this gruesome murder, whether it was a pre-planned conspiracy and what were the real motives. We are also trying to recover the remaining body parts," Shahaji Umap, DCP Detection, told mediapersons.

(With agency inputs)